Wednesday, March 2, 2022
The state of the union is troubling

By Congressman Daniel Webster
The state of the union is troubling.

President Biden’s obsession with pushing far-left policies have created or contributed to an unprecedented number of crises across our country – an economic crisis, an energy crisis, a border security crisis, a crime crisis, an education crisis, a jobs crisis and a national security crisis.

I represent the oldest-district in the nation and seniors on fixed incomes are particularly struggling as the costs of basic goods and groceries have skyrocketed.

I will continue fighting for policies that secure our borders, reduce government spending, empower parents, defend our freedoms and liberties, promote energy independence and get government off the backs of small business owners and hardworking Americans.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

