Villagers’ daughter will be managing partner at new eatery at Magnolia Plaza

The daughter of a couple in The Villages will be the managing partner at a new eatery at Magnolia Plaza.

The Reveille Cafe is on track to open by the end of March.

The managing partner of this Reveille Cafe location will be Rebecca LeDuc, who lives at Lakeside Landings. The restaurant is currently hiring and training employees in anticipation of opening day.

The new cafe will be joining the growing list of restaurants at The Villages’ newest shopping plaza located south of State Road 44. In 2021, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza. A McDonald’s restaurant is also being built at Magnolia Plaza.

Reveille has recreated the age-old breakfast tradition and combined it with today’s favorites and some healthier options as well, including eggs Benedict, strawberry waffles, bacon and eggs, or a bowl of oatmeal with a side of fresh fruit. The lunch menu includes several sandwich, burgers and salad options.