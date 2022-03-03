52.5 F
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Carol Ann Edmunds

By Staff Report

Carol Ann Edmunds, 78, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Carol was born in Concord, New Hampshire on May 4, 1943 to Priscilla (Willett) and Roland Guild Walsh. She worked at the Barrington, NH District School of Nursing for many years as a Register Nurse and retired in 2002. Carol and her husband, Donald ” Red” Edmunds moved to Lady Lake, FL in 2008 from Rochester, NH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Priscilla Walsh; sister, Bonnie Lake and brother, Peter Walsh. Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years of marriage, Donald “Red” Edmunds; sons, Craig (Doreen) Edmunds of Barrington, NH and Troy (Christy) Edmunds of South Berwick, ME; four grandchildren, Allura, Remy, Mitchell and Zachary; sisters, Sandrah (Ashford) Johnson of Aurora, Colorado and Micheala (Jeffery) Warren of London, NH. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

