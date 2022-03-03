Corvette driver arrested on DUI charge after hit-and-run crash near Brownwood

A 74-year-old man driving a Corvette was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash near Brownwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Sunoco service station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 after a woman reported she had been rear-ended by an “older model Corvette” while she was driving on State Road 44 near Morse Boulevard. She said the man driving the Corvette got out and declared the damage “minor.” He got back into his car and drove away, according to an arrest report.

A deputy spotted a maroon 1981 Corvette bearing a Florida antique automobile license plate and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as John Edward Rhodes of Inverness. The deputy “could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the Pennsylvania native. The other driver positively identified Rhodes as the man who had rear-ended her vehicle. Rhodes “swayed” and “stumbled backwards.” He also “appeared very agitated.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and failed to provide a sufficient breath sample. A criminal history check revealed Rhodes was convicted in 1996 of refusal to submit to a lawful breath test.

Rhodes was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.