82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 3, 2022
type here...

Corvette driver arrested on DUI charge after hit-and-run crash near Brownwood

By Meta Minton
John Edward Rhodes
John Edward Rhodes

A 74-year-old man driving a Corvette was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash near Brownwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Sunoco service station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 after a woman reported she had been rear-ended by an “older model Corvette” while she was driving on State Road 44 near Morse Boulevard. She said the man driving the Corvette got out and declared the damage “minor.” He got back into his car and drove away, according to an arrest report.

A deputy spotted a maroon 1981 Corvette bearing a Florida antique automobile license plate and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as John Edward Rhodes of Inverness. The deputy “could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the Pennsylvania native. The other driver positively identified Rhodes as the man who had rear-ended her vehicle. Rhodes “swayed” and “stumbled backwards.” He also “appeared very agitated.”

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and failed to provide a sufficient breath sample. A criminal history check revealed Rhodes was convicted in 1996 of refusal to submit to a lawful breath test.

Rhodes was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Brett Hage represents his boss and not the citizens

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that state Rep. Brett Hage is representing his boss, but not the citizens he was elected to serve.

Trump is Putin’s lapdog

A Village of McClure resident writes that all the evidence suggests that former President Trump is still Vladimir Putin’s lapdog. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Serious crime goes unreported in Village of Charlotte and at Eisenhower Recreation Center

A Village of Collier resident contends that serious crime in the Village of Charlotte and the Eisenhower Recreation Center is going unreported.

I support Ukraine and vaccines

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages Villagers for Trump to stand up for Ukraine and drop their opposition to vaccinations.

Thank God Trump is not in office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is thankful Trump is not in the White House. She fears he would have assisted Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos