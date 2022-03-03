82.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Developer ready to tackle flooding problem at Village of Hawkins Walking Trail

By Staff Report

District Property Management has been notified by the Developer that the water level from the wetland which had impeded the use of the the Village of Hawkins Walking Trail has now adequately subsided to allow the construction of improvements.

The Village of Hawkins Walking Trail goes around a 38.95-acre wetland that is located within Zone A flood plain.

Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 9 and should be completed by Friday, April 1.

Barricades will be set up to keep pedestrians out of the area while the work is being performed.

