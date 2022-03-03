52.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Kenneth Lee Fanta

By Staff Report
Kenneth Lee Fanta
Kenneth Lee Fanta

Kenneth Lee Fanta, age 86, died on February 19th, 2022, in Summerfield, Florida. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Karen Fanta, He is preceded in death by his children. Ken was born on Nov. 20, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Joseph and Mildred Fanta. After high school, he graduated from a Vocational school in refrigeration and then joined the Air Force, where he served in Japan at a radar site. After his military service ended he worked for Carrier Co where he worked as a senior engineer for more than 25 years. Ken was a loving and caring man. He married Karen, 43 years ago but he had been married before to Yvonne Fanta. They had 3 children together and he adopted her 2 children, unfortunately all the children died in a fire about 46 years ago. Most of his friends didn’t know about this because he didn’t like to talk about it. Ken had an unusual sense of humor, but when people got to know him, especially on the golf course, he made friends easily. He lived in Stonecrest for 28 years and Ken played golf, as long as he could, until his balance wouldn’t let him play anymore.

A funeral is scheduled for March 19th at 11:00 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield on US Hwy 441/27 with a reception to follow. Pastor Blair Clark will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ken’s life.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

