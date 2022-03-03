Leonard Leon Lawson, 86 of Summerfield, born in Blount County Tennessee, passed peacefully on February 15, 2022. A retired military veteran with 20 years of service as a Chief Warrant Officer flying fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. Leonard was a decorated war hero that received the Distinguished Flying Cross, served in Korea and 2 tours in Vietnam. He is survived by the love of his life, of over 50 years, Ann Lawson, two daughters Heidi and Cheryl, two brothers Glen and John, one sister Janet as well as nephews and nieces. Leonard was beloved by all who knew him for his humor and kindness. He would tell you that he loved everyone. They would tell you that he was a true gentleman.

A celebration of life, with military honors, will be held at Del Webb’s Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club.