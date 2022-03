There’s a new bright star in the sky. Sue Karen Johnston, 78, of Oxford, Florida passed away on February 27, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer. Sue received her master’s degree in Ohio and taught kindergarten in Dade County, Florida schools for many years.

Sue was predeceased by her father, Alden Rittenhouse Johnston (Jack) and her mother Donna Mae Johnston. She is survived by many friends who loved her as family.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.