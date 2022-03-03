Villagers stand up for Ukraine in small rally at Lake Sumter Landing

A small group of Villagers rallied Thursday at Lake Sumter Landing in support of the Ukrainian people who are boldly standing up to their Russian invaders.

Villager Penny Thomas wore the Ukrainian colors and a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

She said that she has heard that Ukrainian woman have been greeting the Russian soldiers and putting sunflower seeds in the soldiers’ pockets. The women have been telling the soldiers that after they are killed, the sunflowers will sprout up out of their bodies.

Thomas, a native of Wales, visited Ukraine when it was part of the old Soviet Union and spent time in both Odessa and Yalta.

Bill Sayer of the Village of Summerhill organized the small group of rally participants who marched around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square during the noontime lunch hour. He carried a handmade sign which declared, “Putin is an Evil War Criminal.”

Similar rallies have been taking place across the country. A rally was held earlier this week at the old Lake County Courthouse.