82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 3, 2022
type here...

Villagers stand up for Ukraine in small rally at Lake Sumter Landing

By David Towns
Penny Thomas sported the Ukraine national colors and the sunflower which is the national flower of Ukraine.
Penny Thomas sported the Ukraine national colors and the sunflower which is the national flower of Ukraine.

A small group of Villagers rallied Thursday at Lake Sumter Landing in support of the Ukrainian people who are boldly standing up to their Russian invaders.

Villager Penny Thomas wore the Ukrainian colors and a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine.

She said that she has heard that Ukrainian woman have been greeting the Russian soldiers and putting sunflower seeds in the soldiers’ pockets. The women have been telling the soldiers that after they are killed, the sunflowers will sprout up out of their bodies.

Villager Bill Sayer far left organized the small rally at Lake Sumter Landing
Villager Bill Sayer, far left, organized the small rally at Lake Sumter Landing.

Thomas, a native of Wales, visited Ukraine when it was part of the old Soviet Union and spent time in both Odessa and Yalta.

Bill Sayer of the Village of Summerhill organized the small group of rally participants who marched around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square during the noontime lunch hour. He carried a handmade sign which declared, “Putin is an Evil War Criminal.”

Similar rallies have been taking place across the country. A rally was held earlier this week at the old Lake County Courthouse.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Brett Hage represents his boss and not the citizens

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that state Rep. Brett Hage is representing his boss, but not the citizens he was elected to serve.

Trump is Putin’s lapdog

A Village of McClure resident writes that all the evidence suggests that former President Trump is still Vladimir Putin’s lapdog. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Serious crime goes unreported in Village of Charlotte and at Eisenhower Recreation Center

A Village of Collier resident contends that serious crime in the Village of Charlotte and the Eisenhower Recreation Center is going unreported.

I support Ukraine and vaccines

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages Villagers for Trump to stand up for Ukraine and drop their opposition to vaccinations.

Thank God Trump is not in office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is thankful Trump is not in the White House. She fears he would have assisted Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos