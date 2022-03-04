Choosing a Car Accident Attorney in The Villages

Surprising Traffic Accident Stats in Florida

Do these statistics surprise you? In 2020 (the most recent year data is available from the FLHSMV), there were an estimated 341,399 traffic accidents in the state of Florida (1,513 wrecks in Sumter County, FL). 5,262 Florida wrecks in 2020 were drug or alcohol-related. A reported 140,167 of those 341,399 accidents resulted in injuries, which means that around 42% of all 2020 Florida traffic crashes resulted in an injury of some form. There were also 3,098 crashes in Florida involving fatalities (22 in Sumter County). The sliver of good news is that Sumter County’s fatality rate is lower than Florida overall (but not by much), according to the Florida Department of Health: “In 2020, the age-adjusted rate per 100,000 population of Deaths from Motor Vehicle Crashes (All) in Sumter County was 13.2 compared to Florida at 15.6.” There’s plenty of other data too, but you get the point.

Are You A Victim?

If there is fault present, it’s important to make sure that the person responsible is held accountable for their actions. People who engage in driving under the influence, distracted driving, or otherwise disobeying traffic laws are not only breaking the law, they are risking the lives of everyone on the road around them. These negligent drivers need to be held accountable, and they need to pay for any property and personal injury damages that may have occurred as a result of a car accident their negligent actions caused.

Car accident injury victims (and families of those killed in a crash) may be eligible for compensation to help cover medical bills, repair costs, and even emotional trauma. But navigating insurance claims can be very difficult. Thankfully, The Glover Law Firm is a top-rated car accident lawyer in The Villages and has the experience to help (his office is even golf cart accessible). They specialize in protecting and fighting for the rights of vehicle accident and personal injury victims.

Founder, Gordon Glover puts it best, “our clients are more than just a case number. As an active member of The Villages community, our firm regularly interacts with the public, and with The Villages growing more each year, we are here to defend the rights of any car crash victim in The Villages and surrounding area.”

Should You Get an Attorney After a Car Accident in The Villages?

Hiring an experienced accident attorney in The Villages will not only simplify the process of filing a claim, but will also put the victim’s mind at ease. When victims have proper representation for their case their rights will be fully protected, in and out of court. Insurance companies don’t always pay for everything, which is why it’s important to have an experienced accident attorney represent you. They will know all the nuances of handling an auto accident case in central Florida. There are some laws in Florida that drivers may not know about (such as the “No-Fault Law”), but the Glover Law Firm does, and this knowledge can be a saving grace.

Every case is serious to Glover Law Firm. Negligence should never be taken lightly, and anyone responsible for damages and injuries incurred in one needs to be held responsible for their actions.

When deciding whether or not to seek representation from an attorney, it’s important to know what they will do to fight for your rights. Common car accident cases they handle include:

Rear-end car accidents

Front-end car accidents

Rollover car accidents

Parking lot car accidents

T-Bone car accidents

…and more

Family members of accident fatality victims in Florida may be eligible for compensation. A wrongful death case can lead to a settlement for loved ones. It can be difficult to understand a wrongful death claim and claim compensation for funeral costs, medical bills, and emotional damages without assistance from a wrongful death attorney like Gordon Glover.

No-Fault Law

Florida is one of the few states that has a no-fault law. According to Florida Statute 627.7407, each driver is required to hold at least $10,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP). This statute also states that victims of car crashes are required to seek compensation from their own insurance companies under their PIP coverage in their insurance policy.

Due to the no-fault policies, victims are limited in the damages they may seek after an auto wreck, because of the extent of their PIP policy. There are exceptions to this rule, and the two main exceptions are if the medical costs exceed the amount of PIP coverage the victim has, or the injuries to the victim are severe or permanent. If the injuries are severe or permanent, the victim may be able to seek damages for things such as:

Pain and suffering directly correlated with the accident

Repairs to the damaged vehicle

Medical costs, as well as any accident-related rehabilitation

Missed wages, as well as future work restrictions or loss of career

Widely considered one of the most reputable car wreck accident attorneys in The Villages, Gordon Glover is prepared to give victims clarity on the no-fault law in Florida and will also fight for maximum compensation on everything accident victims are owed. Many crash victims who do not hire a car accident law firm feel they were cheated out of being compensated for things such as the full cost of their medical bills, any property damage, and the full cost of repair to their vehicles. Glover Law Firm’s experienced car crash accident lawyers will ensure they seek compensation for everything the victim is owed and will be able to navigate the muddy waters of no-fault rules and regulations in the state of Florida.

Insurance Doesn’t Always Pay For Everything

The reputable car accident injury attorneys at Glover Law Firm are well versed with the ins and outs of insurance claims. Insurance companies are always a struggle to deal with. It’s unfortunate, but most insurance companies tend to only pay for 80% of repairs and only 60% of medical bills. This leaves the victim with unwanted bills, that they may not be able to afford. It’s unfair to the victim, because they are not responsible for the crash, and should not have to pay a dime for someone else’s negligence. Insurance companies will do anything they can to not pay for damages or medical costs when it comes to wrecks. They tend to take advantage of victims who are not represented by a competent attorney. This is why it’s important to talk with an accomplished car accident lawyer in The Villages right after you’ve received medical attention. When crash victims hire an attorney, like the ones at Glover Law Firm, they know that they won’t have to fight back and forth with insurance companies. Their expert car wreck lawyers will also hold insurance companies accountable for their policies, and ensure they pay the full amount of damages and medical costs owed to the victim.

Golf Cart Accidents The Villages, FL

In The Villages, there tend to be many who ditch their automobile and trade it in for a golf cart. It’s the most cost and energy-efficient way to travel short distances or ride around the retirement park. They are easy and convenient to use without having a monthly payment, and The Villages have designated golf cart paths due to their increasing popularity.

Golf carts are very popular in the area, and as a result, many people seek out a qualified golf cart accident lawyer in The Villages when things go wrong. Many residents do not know the rules and regulations that surround operating a golf cart on the street, amidst other traffic and pedestrians. In the State of Florida, it’s required that all low-speed motorized vehicles are titled, registered, and insured to operate on Florida streets. Insurance is not required for golf carts in Florida, but golf cart insurance in Florida is highly recommended as there are over 10,000 golf cart accidents per year that require emergency room treatment for injuries. Even though insurance is not required, the driver that causes the incident is still liable for damages and medical costs. This is where a golf cart accident attorney in The Villages can support and help the victim. Glover Law Firm handles golf cart accident cases and builds the best case to ensure the victim receives compensation for their injuries, damages, and missed wages. You might not think you have a case, but you might be surprised at settlements for golf cart accident claims in The Villages. Just ask Gordon Glover.

Why Choose the Grover Law Firm as Your Car Crash Injury Lawyer in The Villages?

When you’re looking for an auto accident attorney near you, it’s important to choose the best. The Glover Law Firm has a team of specialized car wreck injury lawyers in The Villages ready to fight for you. Their office is golf cart accessible and is located at 561 Fieldcrest Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.

Founding attorney, Gordon Glover, has more than 15 years of experience representing the residents of The Villages in car accident cases. Gordon provides personal attention to each and every case and has a proven track record of results handling auto accident cases specifically in The Villages.

They have offices conveniently located in The Villages and Ocala to serve you and your family members. It’s important to hire reputable legal representation when dealing with auto accident claims, the Glover Law Firm proves why they are widely considered one of the leading vehicle accident lawyers in The Villages. If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident, pickup truck accident, SUV accident, van accident, or even a golf cart accident, and you are worried that you will not receive compensation for damages you’ve suffered (or you just have a few questions), please reach out to the Glover Law Firm by calling (352) 205-4495 or emailing them for a free consultation and case evaluation today.