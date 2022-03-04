Donald R Lewis, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on February 17, 2022, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; daughters Sandra (Craig Cheney) and Lori (Steve) Quinlivan; Brother Jerry Lewis, Grandchildren Jordan (Sally Tran), Stephanie, and Katherine, great grandson Mason, and many other family members and friends. Don was born on July 23,1931 to Roy and Nadine Lewis and spent a happy childhood in St. Clair, Minnesota where he played basketball in high school, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Marlene (Molly) Stockstead. They raised their family in Burnsville, Minnesota; then moved to Mendota Heights, MN, where they enjoyed golfing at their club with friends. Starting as a timekeeper for McGough Construction in St. Paul, he rose to a Vice President in the company where he worked for 40 years. It was a career he loved. He was in charge of major building projects such as the Ordway Theater in St. Paul and the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. The two of them took an exciting three-week trip through Europe and went to many fun AGC conventions over the years. Don and Molly retired to Walker, MN in 1997 where they built a beautiful home on Leech Lake. They spent summers active in their church, entertaining, golfing, and welcoming friends, and family into their gracious home. This included their three grandchildren who cherished their time with their grandparents every summer at the lake. They spent their winters first in Naples, and then in The Villages, Florida. The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Donâspending time with his wife and family, visiting with friends, teaching his grandchildren to fish, working in the yard, tinkering with his lovingly restored Model-T Ford, and golfing with the guys. Don was a supportive and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice in Don’s memory. | A celebration of Life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages on April 4, 2022, at 11 a.m.