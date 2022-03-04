Lovelorn Iowa woman jailed after intoxicated outburst at home in The Villages

An apparently lovelorn Iowa woman was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a home in The Villages.

Ledah Renee Paysen, 54, of Ames, Iowa was arrested at about 10 p.m. Thursday after she was found sitting in the front yard of a home in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Paysen said she “walked to this house because she is in love with the man that lives here,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Paysen said the man “would not answer her calls” and she wanted him to “answer a question.” She was “yelling and crying,” the report said.

The homeowner confirmed that Paysen had been causing a disturbance at his residence. A second witness also confirmed the disturbance.

A deputy attempted to ascertain Paysen’s identity and she screamed “P” as in “pussy.” Her identity was confirmed by her Iowa driver’s license.

The address of the home where Paysen was arrested was redacted from the report. The report indicated that Paysen is staying locally at a home at 2502 Ponce Place in the Village of Alhambra.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, but she “was yelling and screaming during the whole trip” to Bushnell, the deputy wrote in the arrest report. She was booked on a charge of disorderly intoxication and released after posting $1,000 bond.