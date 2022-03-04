Pair of thieves sought in theft of $1,429 in items from Buffalo Ridge Walmart

A detective is looking for help from the public in the search for a pair of thieves who stole $1,429 worth of merchandise from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The male and female entered the store at about 11 a.m. Jan. 31 and took the merchandise, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They left in what appeared to be a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Higgins at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at (800) 423TIPS(8477). Reference case number 000501.