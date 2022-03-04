83.3 F
Friday, March 4, 2022
Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The world failed to confront Hitler in the 1930s. It would have been ugly, but consider the delayed alternative.
Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control. The democratic nations must unite and confront him militarily. The price will be painfully high, but magnitudes worse if we wait until he brings the war to us. “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” Thucydides. Strength, not capitulation, is the only appropriate response to aggression.

Ted Seastrom
Kayla Villa/Village of Citrus Grove

 

