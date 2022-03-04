Response to ‘Thank God Trump is not in office’

To the Editor:

Thank God for the very informative letter, from Carolyn Forrest, regarding how Trump would have handled Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Look what he did: He canceled the Keystone pipeline, threw our southern border wide open, created the worst inflation in modern history. Not to mention that his son received a bunch of money from China and the Ukraine and he made a terrible mess out of withdrawing our citizens and allies from Afghanistan.

Oops. Did I just make a mistake? Oh well, I’m certain Ms. Forrest will show me the error of my ways.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp