Friday, March 4, 2022
Villager arrested after door-slamming altercation at his home

By Meta Minton
Edmund Leonard Gizowski
A Villager was arrested after a door-slamming altercation at his home.

Edmund Leonard Gizowski, 65, was taken into custody at about 9 p.m. Thursday at his home on Boardroom Trail in the Village of LaBelle North.

Gizowski said he attempted to prevent a woman from slamming the front door of the residence as she was exiting the home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He claimed the woman reached around the door and scratched him. He also said the woman had slammed two other doors in the home.

However, the woman and a witness said the Gizowski was the aggressor. The woman had suffered “a large red abrasion across the upper area of her chest,” the report said. The nature of the woman’s relationship to Gizowski was redacted from the report.

The Inkster, Mich. native was booked on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

