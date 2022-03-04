Villagers for Trump to hold event in solidarity with nationwide truck convoy

Villagers for Trump will hold an event in solidarity with a truck convoy movement that has been gathering steam around the country.

The U.S.-version of the truck convoy is modeled after one in Canada. The People’s Convoy is being organized by a U.S.-based group of activists opposed to vaccine mandates.

Villagers for Trump will hold a golf cart rally departing at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13 from Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing.

Villagers for Trump members will be decorating their golfs carts with flags, banners and patriotic colors.

The golf carts will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.