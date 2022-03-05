82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...

Attorney general seeks nominees for Back the Blue Awards

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

When I took office, I wanted to create an initiative that awarded Florida law enforcement who went above and beyond their call of duty and citizens who extraordinarily backed the blue. I also wanted to highlight those who forged positive relationships between law enforcement and their communities.

Throughout the campaign, I have met with some of the most amazing officers and citizens that Florida has to offer. Since its inception, 44 Back the Blue Awards have been presented to heroic Floridians and organizations that support law enforcement.

The award recipients varied from a law enforcement couple pausing their nuptials to rescue a car crash victim, to programs providing service dogs to local law enforcement agencies. Police officers, sheriff deputies, highway patrol troopers, police K-9s, private citizens and community organizations have all been recognized through the Back the Blue campaign.

There have been so many inspiring award winners over the years, and I look forward to meeting more of Florida’s best in the future.

If you know someone who deserves a Back the Blue Award, nominate them by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com/BackTheBlue.

It is because of these incredible award recipients—and the Floridians who passionately support law enforcement—that we will build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking in The Villages. Just look at the license plates.

Biden is an embarrassment to our country

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that President Biden is an embarrassment to our country.

Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control

A Village of Citrus Grove resident warns that Vladimir Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The little white cross should stay

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a little white cross on display in The Villages should remain in place.

Response to ‘Thank God Trump is not in office’

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer critical of former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos