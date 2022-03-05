Attorney general seeks nominees for Back the Blue Awards

When I took office, I wanted to create an initiative that awarded Florida law enforcement who went above and beyond their call of duty and citizens who extraordinarily backed the blue. I also wanted to highlight those who forged positive relationships between law enforcement and their communities.

Throughout the campaign, I have met with some of the most amazing officers and citizens that Florida has to offer. Since its inception, 44 Back the Blue Awards have been presented to heroic Floridians and organizations that support law enforcement.

The award recipients varied from a law enforcement couple pausing their nuptials to rescue a car crash victim, to programs providing service dogs to local law enforcement agencies. Police officers, sheriff deputies, highway patrol troopers, police K-9s, private citizens and community organizations have all been recognized through the Back the Blue campaign.

There have been so many inspiring award winners over the years, and I look forward to meeting more of Florida’s best in the future.

If you know someone who deserves a Back the Blue Award, nominate them by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com/BackTheBlue.

It is because of these incredible award recipients—and the Floridians who passionately support law enforcement—that we will build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.