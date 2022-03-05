David W. Cragle, 70, of The Villages, FL was called to that Great Blue Grass Band in heaven on Monday, February 28, 2022. Born July 1, 1951 in Wilkes Barre, PA he was the son of the late Wayne E. and Shirley M. Cragle. He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School and Bloomsburg State College where he received a degree in teaching. He was employed by the IU and Northwest Area High School teaching mentally challenged children. After retiring he and his family moved to Florida. He was employed by Walt Disney World as a security guard for many years. He and his wife, Diane would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 8th of this year. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Fydrychowski. He is survived by his loving family – wife Diane J. (Fydrychowski) Cragle; daughter Jennifer Lynne Falber and husband Ryan; mother-in-law Betty Fydrychowski; sister Beverly Kardish and husband Stan; niece Tara Morcom and husband Brett; nephew Dana Hill and wife Kristen; great nephew Austin Hill and wife Katherine; great-great nephew Axel Hill and great-great niece Alice Hill; and his beloved dog Dory. The summer of 1969 David’s parents took the family on a cross-country camping trip to California where they visited Disneyland. It was the start of a love affair he had with everything Disney and also camping. In later years he took his own family on several RV camping trips and one of those was cross country to Disneyland. He loved to do projects around the house, and would often be found helping out a neighbor or friend with a project of their own. He was a pack rack and saved every little thing because he knew one day it would come in handy. He had a love/hate relationship with the weather as he mowed lawns for several of his friends and neighbors in The Villages. He wasn’t happy when it rained! He enjoyed many hobbies…leather craft, stained glass, trains, making coin jewelry, his daily Suduko puzzle and taking the golf cart to McDonald’s for coffee. He loved to play his banjo with his Tuesday night group of friends. He also enjoyed card night with friends. He watched FOX news and asked his sister to promise that after he died she would not let him vote Democrat in Pennsylvania. Over time instead of being the one to help his friends, he needed his friends to help him. And boy did they ever! Our family is so grateful for the friends who have stepped up and stepped in to lend a hand in so many different ways. We appreciate everything you have done. David will be missed, but not forgotten. And, if you listen closely, on a Tuesday night you may hear that banjo playing from the sky!