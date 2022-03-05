DUI suspect arrested after nearly hitting Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after nearly hitting a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy was parked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday near County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee when he heard a vehicle accelerating toward him. The deputy spotted a gray Chevy Silverado coming at his squad car. The deputy made motions to signal to the driver of the pickup to slow down, but the truck narrowly missed the deputy’s vehicle. In the arrest report, the deputy noted the truck came within “a foot” of his vehicle.

The deputy chased down the pickup which pulled into a driveway at 371 County Road 487 in Lake Panasoffkee, the residence of 49-year-old Travis Berry.

The deputy spotted a can of Coors Light beer in the center console of the pickup. Berry stepped out of the truck and had trouble maintaining his balance.

Berry declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to submit to a breath sample.

Berry was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000.