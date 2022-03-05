82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after nearly hitting Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car

By Meta Minton
Travis Berry
Travis Berry

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after nearly hitting a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy was parked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday near County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee when he heard a vehicle accelerating toward him. The deputy spotted a gray Chevy Silverado coming at his squad car. The deputy made motions to signal to the driver of the pickup to slow down, but the truck narrowly missed the deputy’s vehicle. In the arrest report, the deputy noted the truck came within “a foot” of his vehicle.

The deputy chased down the pickup which pulled into a driveway at 371 County Road 487 in Lake Panasoffkee, the residence of 49-year-old Travis Berry.

The deputy spotted a can of Coors Light beer in the center console of the pickup. Berry stepped out of the truck and had trouble maintaining his balance.

Berry declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to submit to a breath sample.

Berry was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking in The Villages. Just look at the license plates.

Biden is an embarrassment to our country

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that President Biden is an embarrassment to our country.

Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control

A Village of Citrus Grove resident warns that Vladimir Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The little white cross should stay

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a little white cross on display in The Villages should remain in place.

Response to ‘Thank God Trump is not in office’

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer critical of former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos