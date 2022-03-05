Excavation work begins at site of new grocery store in The Villages

Excavation work has begun at the site of a new grocery store in The Villages.

The work is taking place at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Construction is expected to begin in May on the Sprouts Farmers Market. Construction is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22 percent of its sales last year.

There are already numerous Sprouts Farmers Market locations in Florida with three new stores opening this year in the Sunshine State. The new stores will be in Homestead, Port St. Lucie and Miami-West Kendall.

Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for more than one third of its 362 stores as of the end of 2020.