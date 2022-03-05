It’s time to crack down on golf carts

To the Editor:

It’s time for The Villages to take control of what they allow on their roads.

We have too many accidents regarding golf carts that do not meet both federal and state regulations. Under Florida Statute 322.03 golf carts that exceed 22 mph are low speed vehicles and are required to have the same equipment as cars, including seat belts, a full windshield and a roof or roll bars as well as emission controls on gas units.

It’s also time to control golf carts that park in handicap crosswalks, using their carts to walk their dogs, blocking people from entering their vehicles and golf carts parked in no parking fire zones. We have too many golf carts going 30, 35 and 40 miles per hour.

It’s time to post the regulations at the postal areas.

Jamie Martin

Village of Piedmont