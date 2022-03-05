Man to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A man will lose his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing.

Kobie Smith, 22, of Leesburg pleaded no contest Feb. 24 in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Smith was arrested Dec. 1 after a brawl with this friend, 22-year-old Kaleb Taylor Liebold of Belleview. Both men were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

Law enforcement officers also ordered Smith not to drive. But he did not heed their advice and climbed back behind the wheel leading to his arrest.