Sumter County needs residents’ help with broadband testing

Sumter County is seeking community participation in order to populate the Broadband Availability Map that has been created by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband.

Residents can conduct the speed test from anywhere in Sumter County on internet or cellular connected devices. By taking the speed test, you assist the county and state in creating a publically available map that shows the needs of various locations in the county.

Take the speed test or view the map here:

https://floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband

While this mapping data is being gathered for public availability, Sumter County is actively engaged with broadband service providers, state agencies, and local partners to rapidly expand broadband access throughout the county.