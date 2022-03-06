83.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 6, 2022
72-year-old war veteran ready to join fight in Ukraine

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a 72-year-old Florida native and a Vietnam War veteran I do not take this statement lightly! Our democracy is in grave peril! I have spent the last few days trying to reach the Ukrainian Embassy to volunteer to join the Ukraine Foreign Legion. I know I am too old and sometimes can’t even walk very far but I am willing to try! I see millions of innocent Ukrainian people fighting for Democracy and their freedom. While at the same time I see about a third of Americans willing to just turn OUR freedom and Democracy over to a Narcissistic Sociopath that holds each of them in contempt and has proven repeatedly that he cares about absolutely nothing but himself! The last thing on earth I would want to do is hurt another human being! That said, I felt forced to buy a handgun and get a concealed carry permit because of being threatened with physical violence when out in public just for wearing a mask to try and protect myself and others from illness! What has happened to US? I would rather go fight and possibly die fighting for a free and Democratic Ukraine than just sit here and watch my fellow Americans just hand over 250 years of freedom and Democracy in America! We are NOT each other’s enemies! We are Americans! We need to start acting like it again!

Albert Pylant
Central Florida

 

