Actor Tim Considine rode wave with Disney roles and ‘My Three Sons’

Surf’s up for Tim Considine, but the onetime Disney and “My Three Sons,” star had a great ride until his death this week.

“Life is like the surf,” Considine told People magazine in 1992. “You wait for the wave to come in and you try to catch it. I’ve been dealt some great waves, and I’ve done OK.”

Considine, 81, at the time of his death, did more than OK.

In the 1950s, he exemplified Disney’s clean-cut cool—Mickey Mouse’s all-American boy. His TV fame lasted from the mid 1950s until the mid-60s, and later he made some memorable movies.



At Disney, he starred in “Mickey Mouse Club” serials like, “Spin and Marty” and “The Hardy Boys.” He had a featured role in Annette Funicello’s MMC serial, “Annette.”

Considine landed a feature role in Disney’s 1959 blockbuster movie, “The Shaggy Dog.”

With his fresh face, jeans, hot rod, girls and pals, Considine was the in-crowd guy that every young Baby Boomer dude aspired to be

“A lot of us wanted to be just like Tim Considine,” said Stu Sachs, head of The Villages TV Nostalgia Club. The club recently hosted an evening of “My Three Sons” shows.

“I think Tim stood out for us because on The Mickey Mouse Club, he played the roles that all the guys wanted to play,” Sachs said.

After Disney, Considine grew up on television as Mike, the eldest of Fred MacMurray’s “My Three Sons.”

Stanley Livingston, played Chip, Considine’s little brother on “My Three Sons.”

“Just want to say how sad I am to learn that my life-long friend and surrogate older brother passed away,” Livingston wrote on Facebook.

“Tim and I have been friends for more than 70 years. Our hearts go out to his wife, Willie and his son Christopher – and the entire Considine family. Tim went through life his way! He will be missed by all those who knew him. I love you Bro… RIP.”

Considine was 12, when he first gained attention in the 1953 Red Skelton film, “The Clown.” It was an unusually serious role for Skelton, who played an alcoholic comedian, down his luck. Considine played his son, who breaks down in the climactic scene when Skelton dies.

https://youtu.be/Pcu2Walv6ig

In 1955, Walt Disney started “The Mickey Mouse Club” for national afternoon TV. Brief episodes of “Spin and Marty” were telecast during the show and became popular.

It was a daily serial about a summer camp at a western dude ranch. Considine played Spin, the most popular and coolest kid at the ranch. David Stolley was Marty, a spoiled rich kid, who shows up with his butler.

After some early arguments and one major boxing match, Spin and Marty became close friends and both were smitten with another Disney star, Annette Funicello.

“Spin and Marty” captured the imaginations of kids everywhere. It was filled with cowboy capers, and all kinds of adventure.

Both Considine and Stolley would earn the coveted designation of “Disney Legend” for their work.

https://youtu.be/m2wiSL4H1kI

After Disney, Considine was in another movie blockbuster, “Sunrise at Campobelo,” the story of President Roosevelt’s battle with polio. Considine played Roosevelt’s son, James.

In 1960, Considine joined the cast of another huge hit on television, “My Three Sons.”

The series featured Fred MacMurray as the widowed father of three boys: Mike (Considine) Robby (Don Grady) and Chip (Livingston).

William Frawley, who played Fred on “I Love Lucy” was also in the cast.

“My Three Sons” became one of the longest-running comedy series in history, lasting until 1972. Considine left in 1965, and did work in TV and movies. His best known film appearance came in “Patton” the 1970 movie starring George C. Scott.

Considine had a little screen time in that film, but it was a pivotal scene. Considine plays a troubled soldier suffering from shell shock. General Patton slaps him in the face. Patton is later disciplined for his action.

After show business, Considine was a respected motor sports historian.

“His two greatest works were ‘American Grand Prix Racing’ and ‘Twice Around the Clock: Yanks at Le Mans,’” Mark Vaughn wrote at Autoweek. He added that Considine is known for acting to the general public, “but he was far better-known to motorsports enthusiasts for his intricate and well-researched books on racing.”

Stu Sachs summed up the Baby Boomer sentiment when he said of Considine in those early acting days.

“We wanted to be like him.”