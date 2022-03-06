Anthony Michael Ferraro, age 80 of The Villages, FL passed away February 14, 2022. He was born May 31, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY. Mr. Ferraro proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He loved movies and music and all things Disney.

He and his wife Barbara had seven children, Laurie, Stephanie, Barbara, Gregory, Kevin, Jennifer and Linda. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and daughter, Stephanie.

He is survived by six children, two brothers, Richard and Joseph Ferraro; fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held with military honors in Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.