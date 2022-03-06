60.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 6, 2022
type here...

Anthony Michael Ferraro

By Staff Report

Anthony Michael Ferraro, age 80 of The Villages, FL passed away February 14, 2022. He was born May 31, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY. Mr. Ferraro proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He loved movies and music and all things Disney.

He and his wife Barbara had seven children, Laurie, Stephanie, Barbara, Gregory, Kevin, Jennifer and Linda. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and daughter, Stephanie.

He is survived by six children, two brothers, Richard and Joseph Ferraro; fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held with military honors in Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s time to crack down on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends it is time to crack down on golf carts in The Villages.

Stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking in The Villages. Just look at the license plates.

Biden is an embarrassment to our country

A Village of Buttonwood resident writes that President Biden is an embarrassment to our country.

Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control

A Village of Citrus Grove resident warns that Vladimir Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The little white cross should stay

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a little white cross on display in The Villages should remain in place.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos