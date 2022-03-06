Barbara Libby Sleeper, was born in Brockton, Massachusetts to Gertrude Wood (Mother) and Carl Libby (Father), Barbara has as passed at the distinguished age of 89, while residing in The Villages, Florida. Barbara affectionately known as Nana, was mother to 4 children and leaves behind a grateful family including her son David, daughter Deborah, seven grandchildren and great granddaughter, all who’s lifes she had each enriched. Nana loved to tell grand stories over a cup of tea about her family history and life experiences. She was a lover of the art of cooking, complex puzzles, rug hooking, Boston sports, and Cinema including a healthy Disney obsession.

Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Robert and daughter, Rachel. She will be laid to rest in her family’s plot in Massachusetts