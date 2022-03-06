84.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Church puts up banners to remain visible during Buena Vista extension project

By Staff Report

A church has put up banners to remain visible during the Buena Vista Boulevard extension project that will take several months.

Heritage Boulevard at State Road 44 will be closed for reconstruction starting Monday, March 7. The estimated reopening date is July 1.

The Wildwood Country Resort and Live Oaks Community Church entrance at Heritage Boulevard will be closed for this duration. Homeowners and visitors are advised to use the Williamsburg Lane entrance for entry and exit.

Live Oaks Community Church has put up banners to remain visible during the construction work.

Sumter County’s contractor will be constructing the Buena Vista Boulevard extension four-lane divided road.

The church has put up banners at State Road 44 to make it clear it is still open.

In 2018, residents of Wildwood Country Resort voiced their fears of being surrounded by development. Wildwood Country Resort is a community of about 150 manufactured homes.

