Competency evaluation ordered for Villager tasered after chase

A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Villager tasered by police last year after a chase.

The competency evaluation has been ordered for 69-year-old Jesse Ray Eger of the Village of De Luna.

He was arrested Nov. 4 after fleeing an altercation at his home with his wife. A charge of battery he originally faced has been dismissed.

Eger was at the wheel of a red Ford Explorer as he was pursued by Wildwood police down Marsh Bend Trail. The officer had his emergency lights and sirens activated, but Eger disregarded them and kept driving, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Police pursued the vehicle to U.S. 301 and northbound Interstate 75. When Eger finally stopped, an officer ordered him to the ground, but Eger refused to comply. Eger began walking backward in what looked like an attempt to re-enter his vehicle. The officer warned Eger that he would be tasered, however, he continued to refuse to obey. The officer deployed his Taser X26, but the impact did not stop Eger. Another officer fired a stun gun at Eger, which “incapacitated” him, the report said.

His wife told police they had been involved in a “heated argument.” She said she locked herself in the master bedroom, but Eger kicked the door open. He grabbed a clothes basket and threw his clothes into. His wife tried to stop him from leaving, but he shoved her to the floor of the master bathroom. She had suffered bruises on her forearm and a bump on the back of her head where she hit the tile floor of the bathroom.

Eger is facing charges of fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest.