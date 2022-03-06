Golf carts should not exceed 20 mph and children shouldn’t be at wheel

A golf car must not be capable of exceeding 20 miles per hour in The Villages. While the operator of a golf car does not have to be a licensed driver, the driver must be over 14 years old.

Golf cars and low speed vehicles must follow the same traffic laws as cars, including regulatory signs and the use of directional (or hand) signals while making turns. Operators of these vehicles can be issued traffic citations just like you would while driving an automobile and these citations carry fines in addition to adding points to your driver’s license.

Other safety advice: