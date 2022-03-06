84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 6, 2022
type here...

Golf carts should not exceed 20 mph and children shouldn’t be at wheel

By Staff Report

A golf car must not be capable of exceeding 20 miles per hour in The Villages. While the operator of a golf car does not have to be a licensed driver, the driver must be over 14 years old.

Golf cars and low speed vehicles must follow the same traffic laws as cars, including regulatory signs and the use of directional (or hand) signals while making turns. Operators of these vehicles can be issued traffic citations just like you would while driving an automobile and these citations carry fines in addition to adding points to your driver’s license.

Other safety advice:

  • Do not allow anyone to ride standing in the vehicle or on the back platform.
  • Children should not be sitting on drivers’ laps and should never be steering the
    vehicle.
  • All passengers should keep arms and legs inside of the vehicle at all times (except for driver to signal turning).
  • Golf cars should yield to other vehicular traffic in all cases.
  • Don’t text/call while driving.
  • Golf cars and other low speed vehicles are not permitted to travel on sidewalks.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

If I can tolerate Trump flags you can tolerate little white crosses

A Village of St. James woman writes that if she can tolerate Trump flags her fellow residents should be able to tolerate little white crosses.

Villagers for Trump golf cart rally in support of truck convoy

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident weighs in on the upcoming Villagers for Trump golf cart rally.

72-year-old war veteran ready to join fight in Ukraine

A 72-year-old war veteran ready to join fight in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time to crack down on golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends it is time to crack down on golf carts in The Villages.

Stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop blaming snowbirds for Bad Parking in The Villages. Just look at the license plates.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos