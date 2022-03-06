Golf carts should not exceed 20 mph and children shouldn’t be at wheel

A golf car must not be capable of exceeding 20 miles per hour in The Villages. While the operator of a golf car does not have to be a licensed driver, the driver must be over 14 years old.
Golf cars and low speed vehicles must follow the same traffic laws as cars, including regulatory signs and the use of directional (or hand) signals while making turns. Operators of these vehicles can be issued traffic citations just like you would while driving an automobile and these citations carry fines in addition to adding points to your driver’s license.
Other safety advice:
- Do not allow anyone to ride standing in the vehicle or on the back platform.
- Children should not be sitting on drivers’ laps and should never be steering the
vehicle.
- All passengers should keep arms and legs inside of the vehicle at all times (except for driver to signal turning).
- Golf cars should yield to other vehicular traffic in all cases.
- Don’t text/call while driving.
- Golf cars and other low speed vehicles are not permitted to travel on sidewalks.