Sunday, March 6, 2022
Michael Rapp Davis

By Staff Report

Michael Rapp Davis, 75, of The Villages, passed away February 19, 2022.  He was born April 8, 1946 in Roanoke, Virginia.  He moved here 20 years ago from Tampa, FL.  Mr. Davis was a teacher with a strong Christian faith.  He read the Bible in its entirety more than once.  He also liked to play golf and poker.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis, son Michael Kendal Davis of FL, daughter, Sara Beth Davis of FL, brother, Tom Davis (Nadine) of WV and grandson, Julian Michael Casal of FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Thomas Davis, Sr. & Merle Ada (Rapp) Davis.

