Sunday, March 6, 2022
Odell Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed

By Staff Report

The Odell Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Odell Recreation Center at (352) 750-2700.

