Peggy Yates

Peggy Irene Yates (Wingate) age 88 died peacefully on 2/23/2022. She was born December 21,1933 in Cambridge. Maryland, the daughter of Mary Frances Wingate (Adkins) and Irving Moore Wingate.

She married Donald W. Yates on July 25,1954. They were the parents of Steven Moore Yates and Michael Harrison Yates Sr. She is survived by one sister, Kay James; three grandchildren, Matthew Yates, Megan Dean, and Michael Yates Jr.; and one great grandchild Charlotte Yates. She will be buried at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at the convenience of the family.