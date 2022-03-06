Villagers for Trump golf cart rally in support of truck convoy

To the Editor:

Conservatives just can’t accept the science. Villagers for Trump is planning a golf cart rally March 13 to support a movement by some wrong-headed Americans who are planning a truck convoy just likes the one by Canadians who were upset over vaccine and mask mandates.

Talk about bad timing! The feds and many states are already rolling back mask mandates as coronavirus deaths are dropping. Meanwhile, health experts tell us vaccinations are still the best way to keep all of us out of the hospital. But, of course, members of Villagers for Trump know more than experts do.

This comes a few days after Gov. DeSantis was caught by TV news cameras yelling angrily at a bunch of school kids because they were attempting to stay safe by wearing masks. A few kids were so shaken by the governor’s tirade they took them off immediately, as anyone would do when confronted by a screaming dictator.

Nothing much ever changes.

Tom Hopkins

Village of Tamarind Grove