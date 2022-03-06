60.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 6, 2022
William G. Carson

By Staff Report
William (Bill) G. Carson
William (Bill) G. Carson, 85, of the Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 27,2022. Bill was a native of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and lived there most of his life. He moved to The Villages in 2001. He was active in sports, both playing and coaching, he enjoyed baseball, bowling, golfing and spending time with friends. Although strict at times Bill always found time to enjoy his children by playing games with them and all the kids in the neighborhood. Faith was important to Bill and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. He is survived by loved ones, son, William G. Carson Jr; daughters, Kathlene Maloney(John), Jacquelyn Brandenburg(Mark), grandchildren; Tonia, Jennifer, Matthew, Maiya, Ian, Zoe, Cullen; a brother John(Mary); brother-in-law Alfred Edinger Jr(Sandy), sister-in-law Robin Compagna; several nieces and nephews and sweetheart Pat Pasquini. He is proceeded in death by his wife Lorraine Carson, son John A Carson and parents Kenneth and Mabel Carson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL 34470

In lieu of flower donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162

