Fruitland Park man arrested in theft of collectibles including autographed Richard Petty photo

A Fruitland Park man has been arrested in connection with the theft of collectibles including an autographed Richard Petty photo.

Andrew Joseph Washburn, 39, is facing a felony charge of grand theft in connection with the theft of the items which had a total combined value of $1,195.

Washburn had been working as an employee of the Not Just Cardboard collectibles store in Leesburg when the theft occurred in August 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. He took several collector coins and put them in his pockets along with a 5 x 7 autographed photo of the NASCAR racing legend. The owner of the store said the theft of the items had been captured on surveillance.

However, when police were summoned to the store, Washburn bolted out back door and evaded arrest.

Washburn was taken into custody on a warrant charging him in the case and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was being held without bond as he is also facing a charge of failure to appear on a charge of a felon being in possession of a firearm.