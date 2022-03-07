Intoxicated man arrested after complaints from guests at hotel in The Villages

An intoxicated man was arrested after complaints from guests at a hotel in The Villages.

A young child was in the pool area Friday evening at the Holiday Inn Express at 1205 Avenida Central and had been disturbed by a man who was walking around the hotel property, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Another guest complained the same man was “mumbling incoherent statements.” A guest extended his hand and attempted to shake the man’s hand, but he “aggressively grabbed” the the guest’s hand and squeezed it “tightly.” The guest became frightened and pulled his hand away.

When officers arrived on the scene they found 34-year-old Ronald Eric Johnson of Summerfield playing in the sprinklers at the hotel. His eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He thought he was in Leesburg.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.