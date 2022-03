To the Editor:

This is a rebuttal to a Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts:

Hi Jamie,

I agree with you on most of your concerns except for the number of accidents and the speeds of regular golf carts. There’s not a golf cart out there that goes 35 mph. And they’re very small percentage that can top 24 mph. I’m guessing you must be traveling at 14 to 18 mph which makes others seem faster.

Bill Harris

Village of Hawkins