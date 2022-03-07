Robert L. Ciochetto, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away of complications due to multiple infections and FXTAS on February 22nd, 2022. “Bob” is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Ciochetto(Moon), of The Villages, FL; his daughter, Bobbie (Mike)Pawlik, of Tampa, FL; his daughter, Kristi Ciochetto (Ryan), of St. Petersburg, FL; and his son, Mark (Kelly) Ciochetto, of Havertown, PA; grandchildren, Kayla Pawlik, Grace Ciochetto, Bryce Ciochetto and Jacob Pawlik; his sister Shirley Tincani of Exton, PA; and brother Richard (Maria) Ciochetto of Colorado Springs, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace Ciochetto, of Forrestville, PA. Bob was born on March 16th, 1941 in Mercer, PA. He graduated from Youngstown State University in 1970 with a degree in Accounting. In June of 1970, he moved to Warren, OH, and accepted a position as an Accountant at General Motors where he worked for 29 years before retiring in 1999. Bob was a devoted husband, an amazing Poppop, and a loving father. He married Nancy in 1966 and the couple had 3 children together. He was a very active, social man who loved to travel and never met a stranger. After being stationed overseas in the Army in 1959, he came home and once again traveled the world as an accountant for General Motors. After retiring from the work force, they moved to The Villages, FL in 2011. In retirement he enjoyed golf, pickleball, socializing with friends, dessert, and traveling around the world. He also loved playing with his 4 grandkids and watching their activities.

His ashes will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery on March 18th, 2022 at 10:30AM, with a celebration of life gathering starting at 12:30PM at SeaBreeze Recreation Center 2384 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to fragileX.org/donate.