Monday, March 7, 2022
Sons of the American Legion golf tourney will benefit Child Welfare Foundation

By Staff Report

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 347 will be sponsoring a charity golf tournament Saturday, May 14 at the Harbor Hills Country Club to benefit the Child Welfare Foundation, an American Legion charity to benefit children in need.

The event will be an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble and will conclude with a luncheon and prizes awarded at the American Legion Post 347 Hall in Lady Lake. The cost is $75 per player; players or teams may register by sending check(s) along with a list of the players with phone numbers to: 

Sons of the American Legion

P.O. Box 1534

Lady Lake FL 32158

