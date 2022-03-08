Commissioner fed up with irresponsible dog owners leaving behind feces

A commissioner in Lady Lake is fed up with irresponsible dog owners leaving behind feces at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard, a resident of the Village of La Reynalda, expressed her anger and disappointment on this topic during Monday’s meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall.

“We are fortunate to have a large open space in our community and many of you exercise your dogs at this facility. Unfortunately, it has become a common place for pet owners to let their animals run free and use it as a bathroom on the sports fields and the driving range and not pick up after them,” Kussard said.

There is a dog park operated in the area, but dog owners have taken it upon themselves to expand the areas in which they allow their dogs to roam – and do their business.

“The ordinance for the park states that pets are only allowed in designated areas. Except for the dog park, the facility is not designated as pet friendly. The Town and the Parks and Recreation Department, for years, have turned a blind eye to the walking of dogs since in most cases, the pet owners were respectful and cooperative,” Kussard said.

Unfortunately, the situation has changed, she said.

“We are having residents play fetch with their animals toward the front of the driving range while it is open and as mentioned before, letting their dogs use the bathroom on the fields. It is very common for dog waste to be found on all of our sports fields at this park. Children play soccer on those fields and are not expecting to step into dog waste. The same is true on the softball field and the discus area. Unfortunately, when asked to pick up after their pets, the owners are less than agreeable and downright nasty,” she said.