Every writer needs a proofreader

My stories often entail the loss of a friend because they were old, and they had lived a good life and shared a small part of it with me before moving on. Today, I got to experience what it feels like to have to let go of a new, young, bright acquaintance – with whom I immediately had a strong bond. Her name is “Miss Sophie.”

Sophie is freshly out of college, visiting some friends from the north who now reside in the sunshine state. She could easily be one of my daughters. She is only a little older than my younger daughter, Makenzie Rae. However, my connection with Sophie is not one of a mother-daughter relationship, but more like a “me” and a “younger me!”

We were both amazed at how many little connections we made with each other every time we talked. Again, not how my daughters respond to me, but I was building a beautiful new relationship, like a high school girlfriend. A bond I am used to forming when making friends with older ladies, where I am the young pup eager to learn. This time, for the first time, the tables were turned.

Best of all, she seemed to appreciate the lack of humility in our household. Because I constantly brag about anything and everything from my grandson’s handsomeness to my writing accomplishments, she quickly grew interested in the tales of the DeMarco’s. While my neighbors were introducing her to my family, we got to talking about my column in Villages-News.com. Suddenly, I managed to flip a switch that made me the “lucky chicken dinner winner!”

Not only was she sincerely interested in reading some of my writing, but she offered to edit anything I needed a second set of eyes to browse over. “Oh my gosh! For real? How much do you want?” I blurted out.

I do love my hubby Joey for his commitment to proofreading my writing, but we aren’t always exactly on the same page. It is in his best interest to ensure I never share something that I feel is appropriate, but he may not want the whole world to know. I really do have no shame or filters, so it could happen accidentally. It was much easier with Sophie around. Having her across the hallway on vacation with nothing really to do was almost like having Makenzie Rae, my brilliant Village Charter High School honors graduate, back as my “Editor-in-Chief.”

I created that brain that somehow managed to score perfectly on her FCAT English Test, with less than a dozen other students state-wide. Each got a call from the governor to congratulate them for their job well done!.

“She got it from her momma,” I used to brag.

Unfortunately, I must have given her too much of my brainpower because her grammar, spelling, and punctuation put my editing skills to shame.

Then again, I don’t feel too bad about my typos because errors are everywhere. When “The Unusual Tales of Matilda Marmalade,” my children’s book, was being published, I purposely came up with the extra funds to have the text “word-by-word” edited by the publisher’s editing team. Although I did not take such formality with my two joke books that were published before this one, it was essential for this book to be perfect.

Back then, I was merely striving to get my foot in the door to publish something, so maybe my father in Heaven could stop complaining in my head about me still only writing guest checks after he paid for my Degree in Journalism. Both my joke books, “Serving Up Some Funny Adult Menu” and “Serving Up Some Funny Leftovers,” were professionally published. Still, being a New York Best Seller was not the end all be all.

“Matilda” was different. This tale was about my life. Plus, it was intended for grade school readers. The last thing I wanted was for one of my children’s teachers or, worse, an elementary student to find a mistake in my book. Yet, even after my extensive proofreading, along with the work of a professional “Editing Team,” Makenzie Rae managed to find three pretty significant flaws in the first printed copy of the book.

Yes, I was at the point in production that it would cost me to change ANYTHING! Yet, I cleverly managed to get my corrections made for FREE! How? By writing an exceptionally professional business letter explaining how embarrassed I was that my 10-year old daughter found typographical errors in my book that I somehow missed. Whatever it was going to cost ME, I needed it fixed before we went to print.

Of course, after my agent realized I did fork out the extra cash for the editing services offered, she immediately replied with the response I was hoping for. “We got this.” I’m sure she was just as, if not more, embarrassed.

With that, although my daughter is now an honor student attending my Alumni UCF, my skills have not improved nearly as fast as hers did. First, she is a technological genius, and I am computer illiterate. Secondly, my grammar could always be better because I talk, and, sometimes write, like a Jersey girl, which she only does when she’s making fun of me.

My favorite English professor at UCF, Dr. O’Keefe, taught me, “Anyone can learn to edit other’s work, but few people naturally write creatively.”

Now back to Sophie. How do I keep my new soul sista even though she is now in Washington D.C because she was never intended to be more than a visitor? Emails, I hope! That’s typically how I manage to get it done when my Rae of sunshine has time amongst all her school work. Otherwise, my future writing, and my image, may suffer. I might finally have to find a real assistant. The universe has always seemed to provide somehow thus far. Please, Grammarly, don’t fail me now!

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.