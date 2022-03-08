Gary VanDoren, 79, passed away on February 22, 2022 in The Villages FL. He was born in Adrian, Michigan on July 20, 1942 where he grew up on a farm. He joined the Navy in 1960. During his service he was an aviation mechanic in California and served on the USS Independence for a goodwill tour of the Mediterranean. He moved to Florida in 1987 and made it his home. He retired in 2006 from the Department of Corrections where he taught auto mechanics. He loved Nascar racing, horses, the ocean and sunshine. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, of 57 years, 2 sisters and 4 brothers, his children Carl (and his wife Sally) and Cora, and his 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He was a great man with a heart of gold and will be missed by many.