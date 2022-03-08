68.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...

Gary VanDoren

By Staff Report
Gary VanDoren
Gary VanDoren

Gary VanDoren, 79, passed away on February 22, 2022 in The Villages FL. He was born in Adrian, Michigan on July 20, 1942 where he grew up on a farm. He joined the Navy in 1960. During his service he was an aviation mechanic in California and served on the USS Independence for a goodwill tour of the Mediterranean. He moved to Florida in 1987 and made it his home. He retired in 2006 from the Department of Corrections where he taught auto mechanics. He loved Nascar racing, horses, the ocean and sunshine. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, of 57 years, 2 sisters and 4 brothers, his children Carl (and his wife Sally) and Cora, and his 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He was a great man with a heart of gold and will be missed by many.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

If I can tolerate Trump flags you can tolerate little white crosses

A Village of St. James woman writes that if she can tolerate Trump flags her fellow residents should be able to tolerate little white crosses.

Villagers for Trump golf cart rally in support of truck convoy

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident weighs in on the upcoming Villagers for Trump golf cart rally.

72-year-old war veteran ready to join fight in Ukraine

A 72-year-old war veteran is ready to join the fight in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos