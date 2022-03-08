84.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Residents growing impatient with pace of construction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton

Residents are growing impatient with the pace of construction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The road widening project under the authority of the Florida Department of Transportation remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled.

Work on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake is expected to continue through fall 2023.

In addition, the chaos and construction of the project has caused numerous traffic accidents over the past months. Drivers have been frustrated by the time lost when traveling each day through the construction zone and the often confusing detours.

County Road 25 remains closed

“When is this project going to end?” Water Oak resident Linda Schabb asked commissioners at Monday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting.

The 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in which she lives has been in the bullseye of the construction.

Residents are being told to continue to be patient.

The $45 million widening project from Lake Ella Road to Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages is expected to continue through fall 2023.

Updates are available at this link. You can also send comments and questions to FDOT using that link.

