Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Tennessee man in U-Haul arrested with marijuana tucked in box of raisins

By Meta Minton
Brandon Leonard
A Tennessee man in a U-Haul was arrested with marijuana tucked in a box of raisins.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was contacted Sunday afternoon by employees at a Circle K in Bushnell in connection with the 2017 Ford U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate which was parked in the northeast corner of the parking lot. The employees asked that the deputy tell the U-Haul driver to leave the premises.

When the deputy approached the U-Haul, the “strong obvious odor” of fresh marijuana was detected coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Brandon Leonard of Cross Plains, Tenn. and he admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card.

The deputy noticed a box of Sun-Maid raisins in the center console cupholder of the U-Haul. Inside the box, the deputy found a burnt marijuana cigarette and a small amount of marijuana.

The Oklahoma native was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

