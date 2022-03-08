84.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Villager enters into plea deal in motorcycle/golf cart road rage clash

By Meta Minton
Carl Joseph Iannazzo

A Villager has entered into a plea deal in a neighborhood road rage incident.

Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 66, entered a plea of no contest March 1 in Sumter County Court in a case in which he had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He could have faced up to five years behind bars and a fine of up to $5,000. However, the plea agreement signed by Iannazzo indicates he will only have to pay $150 for the cost of prosecution by the state attorney’s office.

Iannazzo had been arrested March 7, 2021 after pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at the chest and stomach of his neighbor from the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Iannazzo said he and his wife had been riding a motorcycle on Henry Loop when they stopped to pick up trash. He said the other man drove up in a golf cart and made “hand gestures” at them. Iannazzo said the other man got out of the golf cart and walked toward him. Iannazzo admitted he pulled out his gun and pointed it at the other man. Iannazzo “claimed he pulled his firearm because he was in fear of the victim’s size and reputation,”  the officer wrote in the report.

The man in the golf cart told police that he drove away after the initial confrontation. He said Iannazzo followed him, honking the horn of his motorcycle. The man said he stopped at Linden Road and Corbin Trail and Iannazzo pulled up next to him “to continue the verbal altercation.” When he pulled back the clear plastic cover to get out of his golf cart, Iannazzo pulled the gun, the man told police.

