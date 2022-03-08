84.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Wildwood police nab Lady Lake woman after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

By Meta Minton
Kaley Elizabeth Soltysiak

Wildwood police nabbed a Lady Lake woman after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle.

Elizabeth Kaley Soltysiak, 40, was driving a black Dodge Charger shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on County Road 466 at County Road 105 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages when an officer noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning passenger-side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of a traffic stop and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Soltysiak was found to be in possession of 1.27 grams of methamphetamine and a clear bulbous pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

