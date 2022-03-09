84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...

Dead Villager’s home in reverse mortgage turns into eyesore

By Meta Minton

A deceased Villager’s home tied up in a reverse mortgage has turned into an eyesore in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The home at 1523 Hillcrest Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon at Savannah Center before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The owner of the home, Marjeanne Cecelia Walsh, died March 26, 2020 at age 94. She started the first dance and exercise classes in The Villages in 1987 including Jazz, tap, ballet and line-dancing.

1523 Hillcrest Drive
1523 Hillcrest Drive

After her death, the property fell into decline.

A complaint was received by Community Standards on Dec. 7 with regard to mildew on the awnings, debris on the roof, overgrown bushes and a large pile of leaves in the yard.

The utilities have been shut off at the home.

There is a reverse mortgage on the home. However, the property management company working with the reverse mortgage company has been less than responsive when alerted to the problems at the manufactured home. “Numerous voicemail messages” were left with the company, according to testimony presented at the public hearing.

The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Deputies need to crack down on speeding golf carts

A Village of Amelia resident contends that something needs to be done about speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will Russia stop at Ukraine?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Russia cannot be trusted.

It is time for Americans to unite to accept the challenge of President Lincoln

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook writes that it is time for Americans to unite to accept the challenge of President Lincoln.

We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle

A Village of Sanibel resident takes a look at the situation with Russia and contends we don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Northern Turnpike Extension

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the proposed route for the Florida Turnpike Extension.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos