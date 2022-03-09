Dead Villager’s home in reverse mortgage turns into eyesore

A deceased Villager’s home tied up in a reverse mortgage has turned into an eyesore in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The home at 1523 Hillcrest Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon at Savannah Center before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The owner of the home, Marjeanne Cecelia Walsh, died March 26, 2020 at age 94. She started the first dance and exercise classes in The Villages in 1987 including Jazz, tap, ballet and line-dancing.

After her death, the property fell into decline.

A complaint was received by Community Standards on Dec. 7 with regard to mildew on the awnings, debris on the roof, overgrown bushes and a large pile of leaves in the yard.

The utilities have been shut off at the home.

There is a reverse mortgage on the home. However, the property management company working with the reverse mortgage company has been less than responsive when alerted to the problems at the manufactured home. “Numerous voicemail messages” were left with the company, according to testimony presented at the public hearing.

The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.