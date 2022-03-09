Deputies need to crack down on speeding golf carts

To the Editor:

My wife Debbie and I have been living in The Villages since 2007 as full-time residents. There has definitely been an increase over the years with golf carts exceeding the 20 mph speed limit. I’ve been doing 19.5 miles an hour many times and have been passed by other golf carts. They cross the solid white line on the roadway and go around you, probably hurrying up for their tee time.

I’ve been told by golfers that they work on there carts so the golf cart can do 30 mph.

There’s also a disregard for some people driving a golf cart with a to-go cup. The newbies think it’s OK, since they now live in The Villages.

Driving on Odell Circle the golf carts and cars constantly exceed the speed limit. What needs to happen for the Sumter County sheriff to patrol and catch these speeders. We have a lot more deputies since 2007 when I moved here, but not enough enforcing the speed limit.

Joe Rzepka Sr.

Village of Amelia